Petrol station besieged after pump prices are displayed at just 13 cents per litre in Spain

POLICE had to be called in to restore order at a Valencia region petrol station after a computer glitch showed pump prices at a meagre 13 cents per litre.

Chaos was unleashed at a filling station in Alfafar on Friday as staff got overwhelmed by customers.

News of the bargain prices spread quickly through WhatsApp groups and social media as dozens of motorists descended on the station.

Entrances were blocked with police drafted in to clear ways in and out.

As numbers built up, tempers got frayed as employees noticed what had happened.

They refused to supply cut-price fuel, even though display screens were still showing 13 cents.

The service station then closed down temporarily until the technical hitch was solved and the correct prices displayed.

The average price of a litre of petrol currently stands at €1.477, while diesel comes in at €1.407 euros- the lowest level since mid-June- according to the EU Oil Bulletin.

