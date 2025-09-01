Malaga’s reservoirs given clean bill of health with no drought restrictions in sight despite long hot summer 

MALAGA province’s reservoirs are in surprisingly good shape with no drought restrictions on the horizon – despite a scorching summer that left many Costa del Sol residents worried about water supplies.

The Junta’s representative in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, delivered the welcome news during a visit to the regional water control centre on Thursday, revealing that the province’s reservoirs still hold more than 317 billion litres of water.

With the current water year ending on September 30, reservoirs across the province are sitting at 51.9% capacity – a dramatic improvement from last year when water stores were 200 billion litres lower, SUR report.

The positive figures mean Malaga has avoided the water restrictions that plagued the region last summer, when residents faced strict limits on usage.

Current consumption remains capped at 225 litres per person per day in Malaga city and the Axarquia, rising to 250 litres on the western Costa del Sol – levels that authorities say are sustainable for the foreseeable future.

Key reservoirs are performing particularly well. The Limonero reservoir, which had just 3.85 billion litres in 2024, now holds more than 12.8 billion litres at 57.3% capacity.

Meanwhile, La Concepcion reservoir is sitting pretty at 77% capacity with 44.39 billion litres.

The robust water situation has allowed the Junta to begin reviewing emergency drought measures put in place during the crisis, with Navarro suggesting some restrictions could be lifted as the region enters the new water year ‘with significant reserves.’

However, the regional government is not resting on its laurels. Officials have been pushing hard for the long-delayed Gibralmedina dam project, which has been stuck in bureaucratic limbo for three decades despite being declared a project of general state interest.

The proposed reservoir, located between Cadiz and Malaga provinces, would hold 100 billion litres and could supply an additional 15 billion litres to the Costa del Sol when needed.

Navarro described it as a ‘key element’ for guaranteeing future water supplies as the region’s population and tourist numbers continue to surge.

“Gibralmedina is not only strategic for Cadiz province; it’s a guarantee for the Costa del Sol’s future,” Navarro said, calling on central government to finally commit to building the essential infrastructure.

The Junta has already invested heavily in water security measures, including expanding the Marbella desalination plant and completing emergency work to restore wells in the lower Guadalhorce valley at a cost of €15.5 million.

Another €6 million has gone into new wells in Cartama, while €36 million has been allocated to improve the Rio Verde wastewater treatment plant.

For now though, residents can breathe easy knowing that despite the summer heat, Malaga’s water supplies remain robust heading into autumn.

