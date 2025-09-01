Man chained ex-girlfriend to bed until she signed over her Mallorca home and car to him

A SPANIARD has been accused of tying his ex-girlfriend to a bed in his Mallorca home to force her to sign away her flat and high-end car to him.

The man has been arrested in the Manacor area by the Policia Nacional and sent to prison by a judge ahead of his trial.

The victim filed a complaint with the Family and Women’s Care Unit of the Policia Nacional in Palma.

She told officers that she decided to end a relationship with the man due to continuous aggression and harassment.

In response, he stopped her leaving his home in Part Forana, assaulting her regularly and even shaving her head.

He then tied her to a bed with a chain which was long enough for her to go to the bathroom.

The man imposed a condition of release that she should sign a power of attorney in front of a notary that gave him her flat and car.

The victim was freed and accompanied by a relative of the man, she transferred her assets over to him.

She then took refuge with her family and was terrified to report what happened for fear of reprisals from the ex-boyfriend and his family who threatened her.

The woman changed her mind after relatives encouraged her to go to the police.

The Policia Nacional discovered the man had also violated a restraining order involving another female.

He was detained in the early hours of last Wednesday morning at a checkpoint in Manacor.

He has been charged with mistreatment, extortion and violation.

