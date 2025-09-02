Woman, 45, caught ‘selling cocaine and heroin in the heart of Estepona’s old town’ as police clampdown on street-level dealing

A 45-year-old woman has been arrested for drug dealing in the heart of Estepona’s historic centre after police caught her with 21 bags of cocaine and heroin ready for street sale.

The Spanish woman was detained in the Solis neighbourhood after officers noticed her suspicious behaviour when she spotted their patrol car.

She immediately changed direction and attempted to avoid the police, prompting officers to stop and identify her.

During the search, officers from the Policia Nacional discovered eight wraps of cocaine and 13 doses of heroin, totalling 3.2 grams of illegal substances.

The woman was also carrying €1,220 in small denomination notes, suggesting she was actively dealing drugs on the streets.

The arrest forms part of an intensified police operation targeting Estepona’s old town and surrounding areas during the busy summer tourist season.

Policia Nacional have been working alongside Policia Local to increase patrols in the historic centre and other areas with high tourist footfall.

The operation comes in response to citizen complaints and aims to tackle street-level drug dealing in one of the Costa del Sol’s most popular destinations.

Estepona’s picturesque old town, with its flower-filled streets and traditional whitewashed buildings, attracts thousands of visitors throughout the summer months.

The woman has been charged with crimes against public health and is expected to appear before a judge in the coming days.

The investigation continues as police work to identify potential suppliers and other members of the drug distribution network.

