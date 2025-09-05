Retired police chief-turned-security boss for top Spanish company ‘attacks three cops in Madrid restaurant while heavily intoxicated’

A RETIRED police chief inspector in charge of security for a top Spanish Ibex 35-listed company has been arrested for assault at a Madrid restaurant.

The La Razon newspaper reported that the unnamed man was drunk and attacked three Policia Nacional officers and a restaurant employee.

The confrontation happened on Thursday afternoon at the Para Voce restaurant in the capital’s Chamberi district.

POLICIA NACIONAL SUMMONED

The problems started when the inebriated customer exchanged some sharp words with a waitress.

Restaurant managers told him to leave but he wouldn’t- resulting in a call to the police.

Policia Nacional officers arrived to witness the former senior copper embroiled in a fight with staff.

They intervened but three of them sustained minor injuries along with a waiter, as the drunk repeatedly tried to resist arrest.

He was detained on charges of public disorder, attacking police officers, and breaking into public premises(as he refused to leave when asked to do so).

A doctor was called to help those injured but his assistance was defiantly rejected by the violent ex-police commander.

