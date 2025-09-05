5 Sep, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
5 Sep, 2025 @ 17:00
··
1 min read

Retired police chief-turned-security boss for top Spanish company ‘attacks three cops in Madrid restaurant while heavily intoxicated’

by
Retired police chief-turned-security boss for top Spanish company 'attacks three cops in Madrid restaurant while heavily intoxicated
PARA VOCE RESTAURANT INTERIOR(TripAdvisor image)

A RETIRED police chief inspector in charge of security for a top Spanish Ibex 35-listed company has been arrested for assault at a Madrid restaurant.

The La Razon newspaper reported that the unnamed man was drunk and attacked three Policia Nacional officers and a restaurant employee.

The confrontation happened on Thursday afternoon at the Para Voce restaurant in the capital’s Chamberi district.

READ MORE:

Drunk British tourist Bogus crowdfunding scheme cheated small investors out of €7.7m in Spain
POLICIA NACIONAL SUMMONED

The problems started when the inebriated customer exchanged some sharp words with a waitress.

Restaurant managers told him to leave but he wouldn’t- resulting in a call to the police.

Policia Nacional officers arrived to witness the former senior copper embroiled in a fight with staff.

They intervened but three of them sustained minor injuries along with a waiter, as the drunk repeatedly tried to resist arrest.

He was detained on charges of public disorder, attacking police officers, and breaking into public premises(as he refused to leave when asked to do so).

A doctor was called to help those injured but his assistance was defiantly rejected by the violent ex-police commander.

Click here to read more Madrid News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

The unexpected Spanish dish that Brits in the UK can’t get enough of – as culinary love affair continues

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop