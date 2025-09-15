Malaga airport posts best ever August passenger figures: British numbers wipe the floor with second-placed Germans

MALAGA-COSTA del Sol Airport had its best ever August in terms of passenger numbers, newly published figures reveal – with Brits eyeing up some summer sunshine spearheading the charge.

The airport handled a total of 2,862,372 passengers across the month on 19,286 different flights, representing a 7.9% year-on-year rise compared to August 2024.

Of these, 2,377,756 passengers came from international flights, a 7% hike, and over 480,000 came on domestic trips, a whopping 13.7% increase from last year.

The UK remains the dominant market for foreign visitors, making up nearly 1 in 4 international passengers.

In total, just under 700,000 Brits passed through the airport in August, followed by Germany (213,215), France (168,392), Netherlands (159,961), Italy (140,884), Belgium (101,696), Poland (86,584) and Morocco (83,404).

Newly-released statistics show Malaga-Costa del Sol airport is continuing to grow from strength-to-strength. Credit: Cordon Press

The statistics are positive news for Malaga and the surrounding Costa del Sol area, with the region remaining one of Europe’s most popular holiday destinations – despite recent anti-tourism protests.

In total, the airport served over 18 million passengers in the first eight months of the year, up around 7.8% over the same period in 2024.

The figures mean Malaga-Costa del Sol is now the fourth busiest airport in Spain, behind Madrid-Barajas (6,243,704 passengers in August), Barcelona El-Prat (5,673,319) and Palma de Mallorca (4,700,495) – all of which have also seen year-on-year growth in the past twelve months.

But Malaga-Costa del Sol’s growth of 7.9% is the greatest increase among Spain’s ten busiest airports by passenger volume.

