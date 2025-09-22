THE countdown has begun for drivers in Malaga as the Costa del Sol capital prepares to start issuing fines for polluting vehicles entering its low emission zone (ZBE) from November 30.

After a full year of warnings and education, the city council is finally ready to enforce restrictions that have been in place since late 2024.

The fines will target the most polluting vehicles driven by non-residents, with enforcement beginning in earnest before the end of this year – but with a staggered approach.

Initially, fines will focus specifically on cars and motorcycles without environmental stickers that are registered outside Malaga city.

This means petrol vehicles registered before January 1, 2000, and diesel vehicles registered before January 2006 will be the first to face penalties if driven into the restricted area by non-residents.

Vans have been given a longer reprieve, with a three-year grace period from the original implementation date, meaning commercial vehicle owners have more time to adapt to the new regulations.

Malaga residents who pay road tax in the provincial capital can continue using their older vehicles until they reach the end of their useful life, without being forced to purchase more environmentally friendly alternatives immediately.

However, there’s a crucial caveat for residents with older vehicles.

Those with B-category stickers or lower cannot transfer this right when selling their vehicle – the new buyer would lose unrestricted access to the ZBE regardless of their residence status.

For Malaga city residents, municipal sources confirm there will be no problems for at least the first five years of enforcement, giving locals significant breathing room to plan vehicle upgrades.

On the rest of the Costa del Sol, implementation remains uneven.

Torremolinos approved its zone in January but will not issue fines through 2025 for residents with badges. Fuengirola has delayed its scheme until 2026.

Marbella and Estepona are still in transitional phases, with sanction start dates not yet confirmed by their councils.

Benalmadena, Nerja and Torre del Mar have announced plans but are yet to publish detailed calendars for when restrictions and fines will apply.

Drivers can easily check their vehicle’s environmental classification by visiting the Spanish traffic authority (DGT) website and entering their registration number – the service is automatic and free.

Importantly, physical stickers don’t need to be displayed on vehicles as the system operates through cameras and number plate recognition connected to the national DGT database.

The restrictions will tighten progressively over time.

Access is controlled through Spain’s DGT eco-labels: vehicles with 0 and ECO badges can drive freely, while those with C and B stickers face growing restrictions, and cars without a label are the first to be banned.

