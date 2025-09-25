Could Oasis return to Spain? Rumours swirl after Atletico Madrid president hints at deal for gig next summer

COULD it all be part of The Masterplan?

Rumours are swirling that British rock superstars Oasis could return to Spain for the first time in 17 years after the president of Atletico Madrid hinted that a deal may have been struck for a string of gigs next summer.

The Gallagher brothers – Liam and Noel – are mid-way through a tour All Around the World after finally burying the hatch on a long-running feud which infamously reached its nadir with a backstage row at the Rock en Seine festival in France in 2009.

As part of their Oasis Live ‘25 Tour, the band have performed 19 shows in the UK as well as gigs in Canada, the US and Mexico – with performances in Asia, South America and Australia still to come.

READ MORE: Looking back at anger: Oasis’s Liam Gallagher apologises after death threat to footballer Stefan Savic

The Oasis reunion has been a rip-roaring success – but the band are yet to confirm any dates for mainland Europe. Credit: Cordon Press

But for European fans of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Stars, the euphoric celebrations of 90s nostalgia have felt Half the World Away with the Manchester-based band as yet avoiding the continent – although Some Might Say that could be set to change.

When asked about the possibility of Oasis performing at the 60,000-capacity Estadio Metropolitano, Enrique Cerezo, president of the stadium’s normal inhabitants Atletico Madrid, teased: “Oasis in June or July at the Metropolitano? Yes, yes, for sure…with water or without it, an oasis is definitely coming.”

The comments provoked excitement among Oasis fans on social media.

The Spanish Embassy in the UK even chimed in, posting on X: “Could it really happen? Atletico de Madrid’s president says there’s a chance Oasis might play at the Metropolitano! Fingers crossed, Spanish fans!”

The band last played a gig in Spain in 2009, when they performed in Madrid.

So far, Oasis have not confirmed any additional dates beyond the current gigs pencilled in as part of the Live ‘25 Tour.

READ MORE: Outrage as two football teams in Spain adopt ‘dynamic pricing’ for tickets – just days after Oasis reunion debacle

But the overwhelming success of the gigs – as well as the lack of fisticuffs between the two brothers – has left industry insiders hopeful that the band will add more dates.

Next year is the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ iconic concerts at Knebworth when over two-and-a-half million – over four percent of the UK population at the time – applied for tickets.

The successful refurbishment of the Etihad Stadium, home to the Gallaghers’ beloved Manchester City, has also raised expectations that Oasis could carry on into next year.

If they do, it appears highly likely that they will finally return to Spain to play the tunes so many know and love.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.