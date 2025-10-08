British lorry driver caught doing too many hours after fiddling with cab tachograph in Spain

A BRITISH lorry driver was caught out using another identity on his tachograph so that he could drive above the legal limit of hours in Spain.

The 63-year-old man was pulled over the Guardia Civil during a routine check in Castellon province.

The Brit’s truck was stopped shortly before 1am on the A-23 motorway in Segorbe last month.

READ MORE:

GUARDIA CHECKPOINT

Authorities did not say where he had travelled from or what his final destination was.

They verified the driver’s documents and his tachograph which measures how many hours are driven and and whether mandatory rest breaks are taken.

Guardia officers found the card being used belonged to somebody else so that he could cheat the system.

He is now being investigated for document forgery and faces a licence suspension of between six and 12 months.

The offence also attracts prison terms ranging from six months to three years.

The Guardia Civil said that they carry out regular roadside inspections of professional drivers to ensure that laws are followed- especially in regard to road safety.

They added that besides safety issues, manipulating a tachograph represented unfair competition to other hauliers.

Click here to read more Castellon News from The Olive Press.