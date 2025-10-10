WITH just 31 hotels in Cadaqués the chance to buy one is rare.

But boutique hotel Mas dels Arbres – currently for sale in Cadaqués via Cottage Properties – is even rarer.

It’s one of two of its kind in a 25km radius surrounding the town that National Geographic named the “most beautiful in the world” in March 2025.

As it happens, Cadaqués has been heaped with praise this year.

First, The Times called it the 2nd-best destination in Spain for an autumn break. Then, the New York Times placed an image of Cadaques’ beachfront and whitewashed buildings atop its Costa Brava hotel guide.

Most recently, Condé Nast Traveller named Cadaques Spain’s “best kept secret” in September 2025.

Of course, none of these got there first.

Salvador Dali was the first to call Cadaqués – with the world-famous Salvador Dali House Museum – the “most beautiful place in the world”.

A few decades later, the El Bulli restaurant was #1 on The World’s Best 50 Restaurants list five times, and brought 3 million restaurant reservations a year to Cadaqués.

Of course, the town with an official population of 1,800 could not accommodate them all.

But it is Cadaqués’ charm as an artsy fishing village with incredible food that continues to make it the “best” of many things high on the upmarket tourist’s list.

Cadaqués – a 2-hour drive north of Barcelona – is seeing a surge in popularity for tourists seeking gastronomy, culture and rural Spain.

One of two of its kind

So what makes Mas dels Arbres so rare?

It’s a 17th-century farmhouse renovated in 2021 into a boutique hotel with a rural hotel license.

It still has hooks outside its doors for farmers to hang a torch.

But that’s not what makes it rare.

Let me explain.

A rural hotel license is not like a regular hotel license.

This Turisme Rural license lets hotel owners use a range of business models. For example, unlike an urban hotel, you can operate on a per-room basis and rent out the entire building.

You operate as a short-term boutique hotel, a wedding venue, and a retreat centre, all at the same time.

And that’s exactly what Mas dels Arbres does.

One week, it’s hosting a retreat by a world-leading Dubai-based psychologist. The next week, it rents out its two suites and three rooms for prices starting from €360 a night – according to a local property rental portal.

Imagine the potential.

A boutique hotel. A 15-minute drive from Spain’s “best-kept secret”. And it doesn’t need peak-summer day tourists to turn a profit.

Mas dels Arbres is one of two boutique hotels with a rural tourism license in any of Cadaques and its neighbouring three towns.

It’s a rare opportunity for investors.

Stringent regulations in the Cadaqués area mean another boutique hotel with a rural license won’t be seen for decades.

Won’t be seen for a “generation”

There’s another thing about boutique hotels for sale with a rural license.

Put it this way.

You won’t find another one this close to Cadaques for a “generation”, according to Cottage Properties co-director, Angels Sabater Anell.

“Mas dels Arbres is inside the Cap de Creus Natural Park, which surrounds Cadaqués and is one of the most protected landscapes in Catalonia,” she says.

“Securing a rural tourism licence here is impossible. You have to meet requirements covering everything from environmental integration, architectural preservation, energy efficiency and accessibility standards.”

She explains that her real estate agency, Cottage Properties, not only sells Catalan farmhouses but also restores them.

She says their rehabilitation of Mas dels Arbres was so true to regulations it was featured on Spain’s Canal Decasa television channel as an example of authentic restoration.

For example, on the property’s listing page, we learn the property is fully self-sufficient with a solar energy installation. It has its own well. Plus wheelchair access.

(It’s also connected to the national grid for backup power.)

Historical features were preserved during the restoration, such as dry stone walls, historic floor tiles, a private chapel and original arches.

The property preserved its olive grove with 40+ centennial trees, plus almond trees and apricot trees.

According to Ponc Feliu, the director of the Cap de Creus Natural Park:

“I really think Mas des Arbres is the best farmhouse restoration in the Park so far.”

As a bonus, future owners can access public grants to plant the 100-hectare plot with traditional crops such as grape vines, or extend the olive grove to make olive oil.

Mas dels Arbes, pictured in its 100-hectare plot with Cadaqués in the distance.

Accounts available

Mas dels Arbres is a boutique hotel for sale in Cadaques, in Spain.

It is a boutique hotel with a rural tourism license.

This means it can operate as a luxury seasonal rental, a private residence, and be rented out entirely as a retreat centre.

The property has 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 685 m² of built area on a 100-hectare plot.

