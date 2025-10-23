23 Oct, 2025
23 Oct, 2025 @ 14:08
1 min read

Timeless homes, trusted team: AREA Costa Blanca brings you real estate with heart and expertise 

IN the heart of the Costa Blanca North, AREA Costa Blanca  has become a trusted name in real estate for more than 12 years.

Based between Benissa, Calpe, and Moraira, the  agency offers a complete service for those seeking to buy or  sell property in one of the most desirable regions of the Mediterranean. 

What makes AREA Costa Blanca stand out is its personal  approach. The team of nine professionals combines  international experience with deep local knowledge, guiding  clients through every stage – from property valuation and  marketing to negotiation and after-sales support.

Whether it’s  a luxury villa with sea views, a charming townhouse, or a  modern apartment, each listing is treated with care,  precision, and honesty. 

Their clients come mainly from Northern Europe, attracted  not only by the sun and sea but by the area’s quality of life,  safety, and community spirit.

AREA Costa Blanca  understands their needs and speaks their language –  literally  and figuratively. 

More than just selling homes, the team helps people find their  place under the Mediterranean sun.

With transparency,  warmth, and professionalism, AREA Costa Blanca continues  to build lasting relationships, one home at a time.

+34 966 11 24 28

https://www.areacostablanca.com/contact

ON THIS DAY: When Spain’s dictator Franco met Adolph Hitler

