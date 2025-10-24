24 Oct, 2025
24 Oct, 2025 @ 11:44
Spanish police find painting believed to be €600,000 Picasso masterpiece that disappeared en route to Andalucia

POLICE investigating the disappearance of a tiny €600,000 painting by master artist Pablo Picasso believe they have finally located the missing work.

Naturaleza muerta con guitarra (Still Life with Guitar), a gouache and pencil work measuring just 12.7cm x 9.8cm from the Malaga-born maestro, vanished into thin air two weeks ago en route to an exhibition in Granada.

The artwork was due to be displayed at the CajaGranada foundation, but never arrived from its normal home in Madrid.

Now, according to El País, officers working on the case from the Policia Nacional believe they have found the painting – subject to confirmation from experts.

READ MORE: Fake Picasso and Palencia works are rumbled in Spain: Fraudsters were selling pieces for €13.5 million

The tiny painting has been valued at around €600,000.

The painting, which belongs to a private collector, was supposed to be in a batch of loaned exhibits that arrived by van.

But when the contents were unloaded and checked, the miniature painting was nowhere to be seen.

The investigation initially focused on an overnight stop near Granada, where two people took turns to guard the cargo – but it is believed the discovery has been made in Madrid, suggesting the work never made it to the van in the first place.

A statement from police is expected later today.

