DNA confirms identity of October 29 flood disaster victim after mummified body was discovered in Valencia river

DNA analysis has confirmed the mummified body found on Tuesday in the Turia riverbed in Manises as that of Jose Javier Vicent.

Jose Javier, 56, was dragged by the flood water on October 29 in the town of Pedralba.

He vanished when he was driving through the municipality with his 30-year-old daughter, Susana.

READ MORE:

OCTOBER 29 FLOODING

Her body was found over 60 kilometres away.

The Quart de Poblet court has received an identification report carried out by the Guardia Civil and an autopsy report from Valencia’s Institute of Legal Medicine.

Jose Javier and two others who are still missing had already been declared legally deceased by a Valencia court on March 6.

Their names are included within the current total of 229 fatalities as a result of the floods.

The body of Elisabeth Gil, 37, mother of two children, who disappeared in Cheste on October 29 after the ravine dragged the vehicle driven by her mother, whose body was found is still missing.

The empty car was found on February 13 in the Poyo ravine.

The other missing victim is Francisco Ruiz, 64, who disappeared in Montserrat after saving his two grandchildren aged 5 and 10 by putting them on the roof of his car.

Click here to read more Valencia News from The Olive Press.