Passing police officer heroically bursts into Estepona apartment and stops woman from throwing herself off the balcony

AN off-duty police officer heroically saved a woman’s life on Costa del Sol as she threatened to jump from her balcony on Wednesday.

The dramatic rescue took place in Estepona around 4pm, when the officer managed to pull the 52-year-old woman to safety just as she stepped over the ledge.

The officer had been riding his motorbike through the town centre when he noticed a group of people staring upward in alarm near the junction of Calle San Roque and Calle Delfin.

He quickly parked and tried to calm the woman, who briefly went back inside her flat before returning with a stool and climbing over the railing.

She then leaned forward over the edge, gripping the handrail behind her – the only thing preventing her from falling.

The woman’s partner, who stood among the onlookers in the street below, then handed the officer their house keys.

With the help of a neighbour, the officer entered the flat and managed to grab the woman moments before she fell.

The rescuer then guided her back to safety inside the apartment before emergency services arrived shortly afterwards.

The reason behind the woman’s attempted suicide remains unknown.

People can call Samaritans in Spain between 10am and midnight on FREEPHONE 900 525 100 for a confidential service in English

If you need to talk to someone after midnight, call the low-cost UK Samaritans overseas line on 0044 330 094 5717 which operates a 24hr service.

Spain’s national suicide helpline 024 also offers a service in English

