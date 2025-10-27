A NEW British detective drama set in Benidorm is now filming on the Costa Blanca, promising seaside sunshine, expat bar culture and murder mystery in equal measure.

The six-part series, titled Death in Benidorm, centres on Dennis, a former UK police officer who has moved to Benidorm to run a bar and leave his old life behind.

But when suspicious deaths begin to ripple through the resort, he finds himself pulled back into investigation.

Working alongside him is Rosa, a sharp, observant barmaid who knows the rhythms of the town better than anyone.

Filming for Death in Benidorm earlier this month.

John Hannah (Four Weddings and a Funeral; The Mummy) plays Dennis, while Carolina Becquer takes on the role of Rosa.

The supporting cast includes Ariadna Cabrol and Damian Schedler Cruz.

Filming is taking place in Benidorm and across the wider Costa Blanca, with the production leaning heavily into recognisable locations – beachfront promenades, British bars, hotel terraces and late-night streets.

Producers say the tone will combine classic whodunnit storytelling with dry humour and the everyday social life of a Spanish coastal resort.

The production has already drawn interest.

Earlier this autumn, casting directors held open auditions at the Hotel Melia Benidorm, seeking local extras — particularly British and Spanish — to appear in crowd and bar scenes.

Successful applicants are being hired on a day-rate basis during filming, which is expected to bring fresh footfall and curiosity to the city’s seafront and nightlife areas.

Death in Benidorm is being made by Blackbox Multimedia and Clapperboard, with international distribution handled by ZDF Studios.

Channel 5’s commissioning editor Greg Barnett said the series aims to deliver ‘character-driven crime stories with a strong sense of place’.

The series is scheduled for broadcast in 2026.

