A MAN has been hailed a hero after rescuing an elderly driver trapped during today’s devastating floods in Sevilla.

The dramatic scene, filmed from a nearby balcony and shared widely on social media, shows floodwaters tearing through the city centre as an older man clings to the outside of his car with the water levels almost above the wheels.

A man in a black t-shirt is seen wading towards the stranded vehicle and without hesitation hoists the pensioner onto his back.

He then carries him to safety through the brown, rippling water, his legs submerged almost to the waist.

Bystanders shout encouragement from the balconies above as he struggles through the current, passing half-submerged café tables and floating debris.

The Good Samaritan finally reaches a drier patch of pavement, where onlookers rush forward to help him lower the man to safety. The video ends to the sound of applause and relief.

Many users praised the rescuer’s bravery, calling him ‘a real Sevillano hero’ and ‘proof that there are still good people’.

It came as the Andalucian capital endured one of its worst storms in recent memory.

Torrential rain lashed the city for more than three hours, flooding homes, streets and hospitals.

The Virgen Macarena Hospital was inundated, forcing staff to move patients as water poured through ceilings, while in Dos Hermanas firefighters rescued children trapped inside their classrooms.

More than 600 incidents were reported to 112 Andalucía, mostly in the city centre and surrounding districts, with roads turned into rivers and drivers abandoning cars.

The Luis de Morales and Alfonso XII areas were among the worst hit.

As the city begins to dry out, one image stands above the rest – a soaked man carrying an elderly stranger to safety.

For many Sevillanos, it has become the symbol of a day when the city was brought to its knees by water, and when ordinary courage shone through the chaos.

