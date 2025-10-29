SEVILLA has been thrown into chaos after a torrential downpour described by locals as a “tropical storm” flooded parts of the city on Wednesday.

The orange alert downpour inundated a major hospital, trapped schoolchildren, and paralysed traffic across the Andalucian capital.

Rain began pounding the city before dawn and continued for more than three hours without pause, leaving much of the centre under water.

? Se inunda el Hospital Macarena tras la fuerte tormenta de esta mañana en Sevilla

Así está el Hospital Macarena.



Una vergüenza.

The Virgen Macarena Hospital, one of Sevilla’s main medical facilities, suffered major flooding in its corridors and treatment areas.

Videos shared online showed water gushing through ceilings and pooling around patients’ beds as staff scrambled to contain the damage.

“It’s a disgrace,” wrote one user, showing torrents running through the emergency department.

Elsewhere, Calle Alfonso XII, in the heart of the old city, was turned into a river as cars floated past shopfronts.

Cuando os he dicho antes que jarreaba no exageraba… imágenes de la calle Alfonso XII en Sevilla hace unos momentos.

Mi amigo Juan José García, le está cayendo la mundial en Sevilla capital, zona de monte quinto. Está borrasca tiene tintes tropicales.

In Nervión, residents waded through waist-high water on Calle Luis de Morales, climbing onto benches to escape the rising flood.

Emergency services urged people to stay indoors and avoid travel as they responded to more than 600 incidents, mostly in the city centre and surrounding towns.

In Dos Hermanas, firefighters rescued groups of schoolchildren trapped inside their classrooms after water poured through the playgrounds.

?? La calle Luis de Morales se convierte en un río: los vecinos de Nervión se suben a los bancos para escapar del agua

The regional emergency service 112 Andalucía confirmed widespread flooding of roads, homes and shops across the metropolitan area.

Forecasters at AEMET, Spain’s national weather agency, kept Sevilla under an orange alert for heavy rain and storms, even as residents complained the situation ‘was already red-alert level’.

The storm system was part of the same Atlantic front that brought torrential rainfall and tornadoes to Huelva and even parts of the Costa del Sol earlier today.

By mid-afternoon, traffic through central Sevilla was at a standstill, public transport disrupted, and several underpasses closed.

Officials described the deluge as ‘extraordinary’ and warned that further storms could develop overnight as the humid air mass moves inland.

Residents were urged to stay off the streets, avoid driving, and secure loose objects on balconies as emergency teams continued pumping out flooded basements and hospital corridors.

