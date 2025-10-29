Teenage hacker arrested in Alicante for making death threats to left-wing Podemos leader and the mass theft of personal data

A 17-YEAR-OLD boy has been arrested in the Vinalopo region after making online death threats to the leader of the left-wing political party Podemos.

He is also said to be behind a major network that stole personal data and encouraged digital harassment.

Ione Belarra filed a complaint to the Policia Nacional in May about the cyberstalking via by the Telegram app.

Several threatening messages were sent to Belarra including “I’m going to get you with a screwdriver” and “I’m at your window, I’m going to your door.”

The broadcaster SER reported that the boy also included the politician’s personal data like her home address.

The Policia Nacional discovered the teenager was behind a digital structure which involved cyberbullying, identity theft and the sale of personal and banking details of thousands of people.

Officers tracked him down to an Alicante province address where he ran his operation.

SER reported that during the investigation, several hard drives, a computer, several mobile phones and cards were seized.

The items were to specialists for analysis, who discovered numerous databases with personal and financial information of Spanish residents.

The arrested teen was said to be a specialist in promoting digital harassment.

He encourage other people to divulge information about their teachers or friends to boost such harassment.

The Policia Nacional also confirmed links between the minor and an arrested Canary Islands hacker called Akkaspace who accessed the personal details of Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez.

The Alicante teen also trafficked in the private information of citizens, through the purchase and sale and dissemination of personal and bank data, including email addresses, passwords and card numbers.

Police sources told SER that some of the lists were obtained via the Dark Web through stolen databases, which were then offered for sale.

He also promoted a subscription to a bot which could obtain online details on people, with varying charge rates depending on how many databases a client wanted to access.

The investigation is still active to work out the extent of the boy’s activities and to see how many other people were involved.

