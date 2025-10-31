Amazon sacks up to 1,200 people in Spain to ‘optimise’ resources as part of worldwide cutbacks

AMAZON is going to make up to 1,200 staff redundant at its corporate offices in Barcelona and Madrid.

The worldwide giant employs 28,000 people within its Amazon Spain division and logistics staff will not be affected.

The move is part of a global restructuring process with a 2% cut in Europe in its corporate workforce.

The redundancies would affect two subsidiaries: Amazon Digital Spain, with offices in Madrid, and Amazon Spain Services, whose headquarters are located in Barcelona.

The company says the cuts will not have an impact on logistics operations or on the rest of its work centres in Spain.

Amazon operates an extensive network of logistics centres, delivery stations, and commercial offices across the country’s regions.

The Minister of Labour, Yolanda Diaz, criticised Amazon, describing the situation as an example of labour injustice.

“A company that has millionaire profits and that leaves its workers stranded is a model of shame,” she said.

“The Amazon miracle is this: Jeff Bezos at the service of Trump, not paying taxes, destroying small businesses and mistreating their workers,” Diaz added.

The firm says it wants to ‘optimise’ resources and reorganise its corporate structure within the context of a global cost review amidst growing pressure on profit margins.

Similar measures have been carried out in other markets, as part of an efficiency strategy that mainly affects corporate divisions.

The news comes a week after it announced globally the reduction of some 14,000 employees from its corporate workforce who work in administration.

It is part of a strategy aimed at preparing Amazon for the mass adoption of AI and automation technologies.

The figure is significantly lower than that reported Monday, which spoke of up to 30,000 jobs being terminated.

Amazon, in an announcement sent to employees, said: “The reductions we are sharing today are a continuation of this work to further strengthen us, further reducing bureaucracy, removing layers and redirecting resources.”

