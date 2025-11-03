4 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Pizarra with pool – € 450,000

This finca set in an elevated position has impressive mountain views all around it. The garden is split into different areas each with its own beautiful vibe. Stylish barbecue area by the pool is great for relaxing and welcoming guests. Main house has three bedrooms plus two bathrooms. The guest house has a large studio plus lovely internal winter terrace. Property and pool need a bit of attention. Excellent location being only a few minutes drive to both Pizarra and Alora. Malaga is 30 minutes away… See full property details

Finca/Country House

Pizarra, Málaga

4 beds 3 baths

€ 450,000

