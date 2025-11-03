Body of British man found lying between two cars on Costa Blanca street

THE body of a British national was discovered lying between two cars in Javea on Sunday morning.

Authorities confirmed he was a 50-year-old man.

Emergency services were called at 7.45am about the discovery of a lifeless body on Avenida Trenc d’Alba.

GUARDIA CIVIL INVESTIGATION

The Guardia Civil attended the scene and a duty doctor from a nearby health centre certified that the man was deceased.

Officers cordoned off the area and are conducting inquiries into the circumstances behind the death.

The body was removed under supervision by undertakers.

Reports suggested that there was no apparent sign of violence leading to theories that the man may have suffered a heart attack or a fall.

An autopsy will be carried out.

No further details have been made released including whether the Brit was a resident or a tourist.

