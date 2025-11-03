3 Nov, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
3 Nov, 2025 @ 12:30
·
1 min read

Body of British man found lying between two cars on Costa Blanca street

by
Body of British man found lying between two cars on a Costa Blanca street
PART OF AVENIDA TRENC D'ALBA, JAVEA

THE body of a British national was discovered lying between two cars in Javea on Sunday morning.

Authorities confirmed he was a 50-year-old man.

Emergency services were called at 7.45am about the discovery of a lifeless body on Avenida Trenc d’Alba.

READ MORE:

'Traumatised' dog walker in Mallorca discovers bludgeoned body of a man in a ditch: Police arrest his boyfriend
GUARDIA CIVIL INVESTIGATION

The Guardia Civil attended the scene and a duty doctor from a nearby health centre certified that the man was deceased.

Officers cordoned off the area and are conducting inquiries into the circumstances behind the death.

The body was removed under supervision by undertakers.

Reports suggested that there was no apparent sign of violence leading to theories that the man may have suffered a heart attack or a fall.

An autopsy will be carried out.

No further details have been made released including whether the Brit was a resident or a tourist.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

4 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Pizarra with pool - € 450
Previous Story

4 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Pizarra with pool – € 450,000

4 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Pizarra with pool - € 450
Previous Story

4 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Pizarra with pool – € 450,000

Latest from Costa Blanca

Related Articles

Go toTop