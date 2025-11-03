A MOTHER has been sentenced to 26 years in prison after dumping her newborn baby in a rubbish container and leaving her to die on a cold street in southern Spain.

The woman, identified as María de los Ángeles VV, was convicted of attempted murder after judges ruled she had deliberately tried to kill her child in Utrera, a town south of Sevilla.

The court heard how the woman secretly gave birth alone before wrapping the baby and placing her inside a bin normally used for household waste.

READ MORE: Amazing security breach as bogus police officer regularly visited military barracks to ‘recruit’ soldiers for fake spy jobs in Spain

A passerby walking past in the early hours heard faint cries and discovered the blood-covered infant fighting for life among the rubbish.

Emergency services rushed the baby to hospital suffering from hypothermia and dehydration.

The baby was minutes from death but miraculously survived and has since been placed under protective care.

The mother, who had been in custody since January 2024, showed no emotion as the verdict was read out.

READ MORE: Drugged driver rescued but friend drowns after car plunges 20 metres into Port of Gandia in Spain

Judges described her actions as ‘cold and deliberate’ and found she had intended to kill the child ‘immediately after birth’.

Her partner, José Antonio LV, was convicted as an accomplice and handed a three-year sentence, with the court recognising a partial mental impairment that reduced his responsibility.

READ MORE: Despicable cafe owner in Spain cheated elderly customer out of €22k over two years by overcharging him for breakfast

The ruling also strips the mother of all parental rights and bans her from contacting the child or her guardians for 24 years.

She must also pay €45,000 in damages to the girl, who is now in foster care.

The case has shocked the community of Utrera, where neighbours still remember the morning the baby was found.

Click here to read more Sevilla News from The Olive Press.