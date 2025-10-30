Despicable cafe owner in Spain cheated elderly customer out of €22k over two years by overcharging him for breakfast

A HEARTLESS Granada cafe owner ripped off an elderly customer to the tune of €22,000 by over-charging him for breakfast between 2023 and 2025.

The Policia Nacional have arrested the brazen 57-year-old businessman in a probe they named as Operation Breakfast.

He was subsequently given a 16-month prison term, which assuming that it is a first offence, he will not have to serve.

COSTLY COFFEE

No further details about him or the location of his cafeteria have been made public- apparently for ‘data protection reasons’.

It’s not been made clear either whether the victim has been fully refunded.

A 94-year-old man had breakfast every day at the establishment and paid by card.

The owner said the portable card reader did not have a good enough signal for a transaction to go through, which gave him the excuse to get out of his sight to make a payment.

Because he was treated well as a regular customer, the victim did not suspect that he was being overcharged.

The initial thefts clocked in €30 over a two-year period between June 2023 and June 2025, ending up with charges of up to €450.

The victim, due to his advanced age, was not aware of the large amounts that were being credited to him.

The Policia Nacional carried out an investigation and concluded that the fraudulent card transactions exceeded €22,000.

