The Olive Press Podcast comes roaring back with a vengeance: Police violence in Portugal, police negligence in Almeria, and curious tsunami drills in Cadiz

EPISODE 10 of the Rest is Spain, the Olive Press’ flagship podcast, has been out for a few days and is definitely worth a listen.

Coming in at a digestible 30 minutes, the team of OP Editor Jon Clarke, Digital Editor Walter Finch and host Caroline Lips get their teeth into the hot expat topics of the moment.

Under the microscope this episode are the actions of two separate regional police forces, one in Portugal and one in Almeria.

Jon recounts the tale of a powerful lawyer who got a shoeing not just from a bunch of bouncers in the Algarve but also the very police officers he went to report the first crime to.

Without rhyme or reason they dragged him down an alleyway and beat him up. Shocking.

And then the Guardia Civil in Almeria – on some level this is probably an even worse tale.

Our sources told us that they had closed the investigation into the very, very suspicious death of a Brit living in Mojacar.

Brett Dryden, who ran a cannabis club, was tragically killed two summers ago in what has all the hallmarks – literally all of them – of a violent robbery.

The police did not investigate properly, much to the distress of the family, and finally closed the case with many leads still unexplored.

And finally, we have the strange occurrence of tsunami drills in Cadiz – something which saw everyone in coastal regions receive an alert to their phone and instructions to get to the third floor of their building.

Compelling stuff, and instructions that may even save lives if another mega earthquake strikes the coast of Portugal as it did in 1755 – catastrophically destroying Lisbon.

This was our tenth episode and it has been a rollercoaster ride.

Episode 9 remains unpublished and it will probably be consigned to the podcast dustbin after technical gremlins ruined the audio feed on one of the team members.

It’s a shame but we live and learn, streamlining the product, growing in confidence and getting better every time!

You can also catch the podcast on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

