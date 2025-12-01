A VIOLENT neo-Nazi terror group banned throughout the western world has targeted Spain for expansion.

A three-man cell has been accused of preparing for attacks and spreading extremist propaganda to help bring down liberal democracy on behalf of The Base, a white-supremacist network that operates from Russia.

The arrests were made in Castellon after investigators uncovered what they describe as Spain’s first operational unit, with the ring leader already jailed.

Cells linked to the group have been active in the United States and Canada, where members have been jailed for a coordinated campaign in which synagogues were defaced under the name ‘Operation Kristallnacht’.

READ MORE: Hooligan football firm holds wild Nazi-themed stag party on the Costa del Sol

The Base is banned as a terrorist organisation across the EU, Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Police say the Spanish trio had fully embraced the group’s ideology, carried out paramilitary-style training and openly discussed the possibility of violent ‘selective’ strikes.

When officers moved in last week, they found a stash that reveals just how serious the threat had become: two firearms, nine imitation or training weapons, ammunition, more than twenty knives, military tactical gear, neo-Nazi symbols, propaganda videos and documents praising other violent groups.

The story only becomes darker when you look at who was guiding them.

READ MORE: Masked assault on Madrid immigrant centre blamed on mysterious new neo-Nazi group with links to the Kremlin – and a British fascist magazine

Three arrests were made in Castellon

According to investigators, the leader of the Spanish cell was in direct contact with The Base’s founder – an American extremist called Rinaldo Nazzaro, who once lived in the US intelligence world before vanishing to Russia.

He is now believed to run the organisation from there under aliases such as Norman Spear and Roman Wolf.

From abroad, Nazzaro has been urging his followers to form localised cells, arm themselves and prepare for attacks designed to create chaos, panic and deep political fracture.

READ MORE: Revealed: The terrifying Serb neo-Nazi whose narco empire took over Mallorca in just two years

The Base founder Rinaldo Nazzaro

His group champions a violent doctrine aimed at hastening the collapse of democratic societies so that a white-supremacist regime can take its place.

Spanish investigators believe the Castellon cell had followed the same path: consuming extremist propaganda, adopting the organisation’s racial ideology and carrying out tactical exercises in remote areas.

In the weeks before their arrest, they had begun to harden their language online, praising violent acts carried out abroad and signalling a willingness to follow suit.

READ MORE: Revealed: The Olympic fencing champion turned Nazi stormtrooper and bodyguard to Hitler who made his home in Spain – and helped Nazis flee to Argentina

A jersey with the words ‘Defend Europe’ printed on the front

It was this combination – weapons, training, a direct link to Nazzaro and a clear shift towards action – that triggered last week’s operation.

Investigators are still analysing seized devices to determine whether the cell had set targets or timelines.

What is clear is that The Base – long seen as a largely US and Russian phenomenon – has now made its first attempt to establish a presence in Spain.

And authorities believe the group is determined to export its recipe of chaos, racial hatred and anti-democratic violence wherever it can find willing followers.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.