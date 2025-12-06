

Today, December 6, is Constitution Day in Spain — a national holiday.

Because of this, many shops are closed. Despite its proximity to Christmas, it is not a Christmas shopping day, but a moment of civic remembrance.

Spain marks this date because on December 6, 1978, citizens voted overwhelmingly in favour of the new democratic Constitution.

After more than 40 years of civil war, hardship, and dictatorship, the referendum represented a turning point: it offered Spain the chance to embrace democratic government, and ultimately to join the EU and NATO.

The resounding ‘yes’ vote remains one of the most important milestones in modern Spanish history.

Other events that happened on this day

December 6 has long been a remarkably eventful date around the world.

In 1745, Bonnie Prince Charlie’s Scottish army began its retreat on this day. The Jacobite uprising may be unfashionable and little-taught today, but at the time it was a major crisis. Charlie, a Stuart, was trying to reclaim the English throne, and early victories made it appear that he could succeed. As his army marched south toward London, panic set in: people withdrew money from the banks so quickly that the banks resorted to paying out in coins to buy time and prevent collapse.

The march reached Derby, but on December 6, Charlie’s senior officers voted to turn back — a revolt within the army itself. That decision ended the threat to London and preserved the rule of the Hanoverian kings.

Jumping forward in time:

On December 6, 1922 , Northern Ireland officially came into existence.

, officially came into existence. On December 6, 1969 , the Rolling Stones’ disastrous Altamont concert marked a violent and symbolic end to the 1960s.

, the marked a violent and symbolic end to the 1960s. On December 6, 1975 , London was gripped by the Balcombe Street Siege during the Troubles.

, London was gripped by the during the Troubles. And on December 6, 1988, music lost one of its great voices with the death of Roy Orbison, aged just 52.

Cycling legends born — and lost — on this date

Spain also has its own sporting connections to December 6.

Alberto Contador, born on December 6, 1982 in Madrid, became one of the most successful cyclists of the early 21st century. A dominant force in European racing, he won the Tour de France in 2007 and 2009, triumphed twice in Italy’s Giro d’Italia, and became a household name in Spain with his victories in the Vuelta a España in 2008, 2012, and 2014.

His career was shadowed by doping accusations — banned substances were found in his system, leading to months of suspension — but he was ultimately cleared. Now in his 40s, he works as a cycling commentator and breeds canaries in his spare time.

Another Spanish cyclist, José María Jiménez, known as “El Chava”, was a contemporary of Contador, though slightly older. Famous for his climbing ability, he won many Vuelta stages but never an overall title, often admitting that his weakness in time trials held him back.

His life ended tragically on December 6, 2003. Suffering from severe depression, he retired early from cycling, married, was admitted to a psychiatric hospital, and died suddenly of a heart attack — all within the space of a few months. He was just 32.

