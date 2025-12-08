HOSPITALS in northern Spain have been plunged into chaos as a virulent new strain of the flu rips through the region, leaving patients sleeping in corridors and waiting days for a bed.

Shocking scenes from Barcelona show stretchers lining the hallways of major medical centres as the H3N2 virus overwhelms the public health system.

Health chiefs warn that cases are now doubling every week, with the infection rate rocketing to 164 cases per 100,000 inhabitants as of early December.

READ MORE: Spain’s new nepo-billionaires: Two thirds of the super-rich inherited dynastic wealth – one of the highest rates in Europe

The outbreak has arrived earlier and more aggressively than usual, sparking fears for vulnerable expats and the elderly as the holiday season begins.

The Generalitat has already made masks mandatory in all health centres and nursing homes to try and stem the tide of infections.

Doctors describe the situation as critical, with exhausted staff working non-stop to treat a deluge of patients.

?????? – Catalonia, Spain, is grappling with a severe early flu surge that's overwhelming hospitals. Beds are lining corridors, and patients face up to three-day waits for admission.



As of early December 2025, the region has entered accelerated flu transmission, with cases… pic.twitter.com/0ZF2TjGDGu — ??The Informant (@theinformant_x) December 6, 2025

While the H3N2 strain is spreading fastest among children and young adults, it is hitting the over-60s the hardest, leading to a sharp spike in hospital admissions.

Some patients are reportedly waiting up to three days to be assigned a bed due to the lack of space in wards.

Authorities have issued an urgent plea for residents to get vaccinated immediately, warning that the peak of the infection wave is not expected until mid-to-late December.

READ MORE: Homeowners are starting to sell up at an alarming rate in Spain amid fears of squatters and no-pay tenants

This coincides perfectly with Christmas gatherings, raising fears of a total collapse of health services if precautions are not taken.

Experts are urging the public to exercise extreme caution, practice hand hygiene and avoid large crowds where possible.

Click here to read more Health News from The Olive Press.