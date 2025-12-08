8 Dec, 2025
8 Dec, 2025 @ 13:30
New virulent flu strain is ripping through Barcelona hospitals with cases ‘doubling weekly’

HOSPITALS in northern Spain have been plunged into chaos as a virulent new strain of the flu rips through the region, leaving patients sleeping in corridors and waiting days for a bed.

Shocking scenes from Barcelona show stretchers lining the hallways of major medical centres as the H3N2 virus overwhelms the public health system.

Health chiefs warn that cases are now doubling every week, with the infection rate rocketing to 164 cases per 100,000 inhabitants as of early December.

The outbreak has arrived earlier and more aggressively than usual, sparking fears for vulnerable expats and the elderly as the holiday season begins.

The Generalitat has already made masks mandatory in all health centres and nursing homes to try and stem the tide of infections.

Doctors describe the situation as critical, with exhausted staff working non-stop to treat a deluge of patients.

While the H3N2 strain is spreading fastest among children and young adults, it is hitting the over-60s the hardest, leading to a sharp spike in hospital admissions.

Some patients are reportedly waiting up to three days to be assigned a bed due to the lack of space in wards.

Authorities have issued an urgent plea for residents to get vaccinated immediately, warning that the peak of the infection wave is not expected until mid-to-late December.

This coincides perfectly with Christmas gatherings, raising fears of a total collapse of health services if precautions are not taken.

Experts are urging the public to exercise extreme caution, practice hand hygiene and avoid large crowds where possible.

Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

