PATIENTS are facing a ‘week of hell’ as over 100,000 doctors launch a massive four-day strike across Spain.

Hospitals and health centres have ground to a halt today with services slashed to minimum levels until Friday.

It means thousands of non-urgent operations and routine appointments have been scrapped, leaving expats in limbo.

Doctors claim they are being treated like ‘slaves’ and are furious over a new statute proposed by the Ministry of Health.

They warn the new rules will ‘degrade’ the profession and allow less qualified staff to treat patients.

The industrial action has been called by the Spanish Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM) and is being heavily backed in Andalucia by the Andalusian Medical Union (Sindicato Medico Andaluz).

In expat hotspots like the Costa del Sol, the impact is already biting.

Town halls, including Manilva, have warned that health centres are operating on ‘holiday hours’, handling only emergency cases and urgent cancer treatments.

What to do if you have an appointment?

If you have a visit to the doctor or a minor operation scheduled between now and Friday, December 12, do not assume it is going ahead.

Health authorities are advising patients to call their specific health centre (Centro de Salud) or hospital department before travelling.

While emergency care (Urgencias), dialysis, and chemotherapy remain guaranteed under minimum services, routine check-ups and non-urgent surgeries are likely cancelled.

If you cannot get through on the phone – lines are expected to be jammed – check the app of your regional health service (such as Salud Responde in Andalucia) for any status updates on your appointment.

