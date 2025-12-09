9 Dec, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
9 Dec, 2025 @ 14:20
··
1 min read

What about my appointment? All you need to know as healthcare workers in Spain start four day strike

by

PATIENTS are facing a ‘week of hell’ as over 100,000 doctors launch a massive four-day strike across Spain.

Hospitals and health centres have ground to a halt today with services slashed to minimum levels until Friday.

It means thousands of non-urgent operations and routine appointments have been scrapped, leaving expats in limbo.

READ MORE: LIFE IN SPAIN: Christmas markets are everywhere once again – but what can their subtle differences teach us about Spanish history and culture, asks FIONA GOVAN

Doctors claim they are being treated like ‘slaves’ and are furious over a new statute proposed by the Ministry of Health.

They warn the new rules will ‘degrade’ the profession and allow less qualified staff to treat patients.

The industrial action has been called by the Spanish Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM) and is being heavily backed in Andalucia by the Andalusian Medical Union (Sindicato Medico Andaluz).

READ MORE: Spain’s African swine fever outbreak ‘may have come from lab leak’, investigators say – after previously blaming half-eaten pork sandwich

In expat hotspots like the Costa del Sol, the impact is already biting.

Town halls, including Manilva, have warned that health centres are operating on ‘holiday hours’, handling only emergency cases and urgent cancer treatments.

READ MORE: British youngster dies after ‘deliberate hit-and-run’ while riding bike in Spain’s Canary Islands

What to do if you have an appointment?

If you have a visit to the doctor or a minor operation scheduled between now and Friday, December 12, do not assume it is going ahead.

Health authorities are advising patients to call their specific health centre (Centro de Salud) or hospital department before travelling.

While emergency care (Urgencias), dialysis, and chemotherapy remain guaranteed under minimum services, routine check-ups and non-urgent surgeries are likely cancelled.

If you cannot get through on the phone – lines are expected to be jammed – check the app of your regional health service (such as Salud Responde in Andalucia) for any status updates on your appointment.

Click here to read more Health News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

paula soler-moya, con licencia como CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.
Previous Story

LIFE IN SPAIN: Christmas markets are everywhere once again – but what can their subtle differences teach us about Spanish history and culture, asks FIONA GOVAN

paula soler-moya, con licencia como CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.
Previous Story

LIFE IN SPAIN: Christmas markets are everywhere once again – but what can their subtle differences teach us about Spanish history and culture, asks FIONA GOVAN

Latest from Health

Related Articles

Go toTop