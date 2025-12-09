A GRIEVING family has accused the Policia Nacional of ‘murdering’ a brother who died after being restrained by agents in Torremolinos.

While official sources claim the 35-year-old – identified locally as ‘Haitam’ – was attempting to rob a shop on Calle Hoyos, his family and friends are telling a very different story.

Footage posted to social media appears to directly contradict the official police narrative that Haitam was in an ‘advanced state of agitation’ when officers arrived.

The video shows Haitam standing calmly inside the phone shop, leaning against the counter and scrolling through his mobile phone. He appears non-threatening and unaware of any impending conflict.

However, the situation escalates instantly as an officer enters the frame. The agent appears to have a yellow taser already drawn as he approaches the unsuspecting man.

The clip then cuts to chaotic audio of a violent struggle as screams can be heard off-camera.

Dozens of handwritten signs have appeared at the scene of his death, transforming the shuttered shopfront into a shrine demanding ‘Justice for Haitam’.

“The heart attack was not natural as the police are saying,” the family said.

“Eight police officers were there with four taser pistols. This caused his heart to stop… no heart can resist that much electric shock.”

The Policia Nacional states that officers were called to the locutorio on Sunday evening after reports of a robbery.

Critically, the initial report stated that the suspect had been ‘locked inside the shop’ by staff to prevent him from escaping before police arrived.

Police sources confirmed to Spanish press that multiple patrols were required to subdue the man because of his state.

He reportedly went into cardiac arrest while being handcuffed and could not be revived despite the efforts of paramedics.

The local community has rallied around the family, rejecting the label of ‘thief’ and accusing the authorities of racism.

Heartbreaking notes taped to the metal shutters insist Haitam was merely asking to borrow a phone charger when the situation spiralled out of control.

“He didn’t steal a charger, he only asked for a favour,” one sign reads. Another states: “They left him to die.”

The makeshift memorial is lit by dozens of red candles, with messages of love interspersed with fury.

“I love you my pufferfish,” reads one personal tribute, while right next to it, bold letters scream: “Murdered by racism in cold blood.”

Another note points the finger at the shop staff as well as the authorities, claiming: “The police killed him… and this place permitted it.”

The Policia Nacional has opened an investigation to clarify the exact causes of death and an autopsy is pending.

