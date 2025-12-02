A YOUNG woman woke up naked and half-conscious on Sabinillas beach after allegedly being drugged and sexually assaulted.

It sparked a major Guardia Civil investigation that has now led to two arrests in Manilva.

She told officers she had come to on the sand in total confusion on September 30, with no memory of how she had arrived there and clear signs she had been attacked.

The Guardia Civil has only now revealed the details after identifying the suspected attackers and carrying out dawn searches at their homes.



Specialist officers had to attend the victim such was her distraught state, frozen in shock, unable to speak clearly and shaking with fear.

They calmed her down and rushed her to a medical centre before taking an official statement.

Once stabilised, she reported believing she had been drugged before the assault — a pattern investigators immediately recognised as a suspected drug-facilitated sexual attack.

Early forensic and witness evidence pointed to a complete lack of consent and a state of acute vulnerability consistent with chemical incapacitation.

Detectives were able to trace two men believed to have been involved that night.

Search warrants were executed at their properties, where officers recovered clothing allegedly worn during the assault.

Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

Two other people were detained for allegedly helping to cover up what had happened.

All four have appeared before Estepona Court No. 3, where the judge imposed protective measures for the victim.

The investigation remains open as EMUME officers continue to reconstruct the events leading up to the attack on the Sabinillas shoreline.

