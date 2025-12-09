9 Dec, 2025
9 Dec, 2025 @ 11:18
Saro Spadaro: A Human-First Visionary in Caribbean Hospitality

by

In the global hospitality and real estate arena, Saro Spadaro stands out as an entrepreneur who builds not from a desk but from the ground up.

For more than two decades, he has led The Maho Group – based in Sint?Maarten – into becoming a benchmark for high-end resorts, residential developments and integrated services in the Caribbean region.

Educated in Business Administration at Bocconi University, Saro Spadaro chose to translate his academic grounding into real-world impact in a demanding market where vision must always be matched by action.

His leadership style is defined by direct involvement at every step, from concept to delivery, merging strategic foresight with disciplined execution.

Under his leadership, The Maho Group built and consolidated iconic assets such as the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Ocean Point Resort and residential projects including AquaMarina, BlueMarine and Emerald at Maho.

The true mark of his resilience emerged in 2017 when Hurricane Irma struck the island. In that critical moment, Saro Spadaro elected to stay on site, orchestrating evacuations, assisting the community and driving recovery efforts in record time: a clear expression of leadership meant to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in crisis, not behind closed doors.

Today, The Maho Group employs over one thousand professionals from more than fifteen nationalities.

For Saro Spadaro, multicultural teams are not a challenge: they are a strength. He fosters an inclusive and collaborative environment where authentic human interactions matter most. In his view, the true value of hospitality lies not only in luxury amenities but in the quality of the connection between people.

His career is shaped by one guiding principle: alignment between vision, words and deeds. This consistency has defined Saro Spadaro’s reputation on the international stage.

For him, enterprise is not only about financial success but also about purpose, relationships and enduring impact. This is the core of his human-centered approach to leadership and the foundation of his sustained success.

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

