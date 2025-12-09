Saro Spadaro: A Human-First Visionary in Caribbean Hospitality

In the global hospitality and real estate arena, Saro Spadaro stands out as an entrepreneur who builds not from a desk but from the ground up.

For more than two decades, he has led The Maho Group – based in Sint?Maarten – into becoming a benchmark for high-end resorts, residential developments and integrated services in the Caribbean region.

Educated in Business Administration at Bocconi University, Saro Spadaro chose to translate his academic grounding into real-world impact in a demanding market where vision must always be matched by action.

His leadership style is defined by direct involvement at every step, from concept to delivery, merging strategic foresight with disciplined execution.

Under his leadership, The Maho Group built and consolidated iconic assets such as the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Ocean Point Resort and residential projects including AquaMarina, BlueMarine and Emerald at Maho.

The true mark of his resilience emerged in 2017 when Hurricane Irma struck the island. In that critical moment, Saro Spadaro elected to stay on site, orchestrating evacuations, assisting the community and driving recovery efforts in record time: a clear expression of leadership meant to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in crisis, not behind closed doors.

Today, The Maho Group employs over one thousand professionals from more than fifteen nationalities.

For Saro Spadaro, multicultural teams are not a challenge: they are a strength. He fosters an inclusive and collaborative environment where authentic human interactions matter most. In his view, the true value of hospitality lies not only in luxury amenities but in the quality of the connection between people.

His career is shaped by one guiding principle: alignment between vision, words and deeds. This consistency has defined Saro Spadaro’s reputation on the international stage.

For him, enterprise is not only about financial success but also about purpose, relationships and enduring impact. This is the core of his human-centered approach to leadership and the foundation of his sustained success.

