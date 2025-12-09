A WEEKEND pipe flood caused danger to motorists on the Costa del Sol with locals being advised to lower their water consumption.

At approximately 10.30am on Sunday a pipe burst shocked pedestrians and drivers in Campo de Golf La Duquesa.

Causing a complete flood of the A-7 and affecting traffic, the incident interrupted locals’ bank holiday weekend.

The pipe belonged to public company Acosol who immediately responded to the incident, alongside Manilva’s town hall and the Mancomunidad.

Acosol technicians responded rapidly to cut the water supply, locate the exact location where the rupture occurred, and start reparations.

Meanwhile Hidralia personnel began straining the water, a move which saw the high liquid levels start to lower by 1.30pm.

As this action occurred Manilva’s Policia Local prioritised citizen safety and stopped traffic to guarantee that the road was in optimal conditions.

The councillor for public works, Marcus Ruiz, recognised the intervention made by teams following the emergency incident.

Despite this swift intervention the incident had consequences for the town with the repairs being ‘complicated’ and therefore having to take place after the bank holiday weekend, said Ruiz.

The rapid response has however received further praise: Jose Manuel Fernandez, a spokesperson for Manilva’s Grupo Popular, has thanked all those who helped on Sunday.

Visiting the scene of the incident, he spoke to representatives of different implicated companies to better understand the rupture first hand

He expressed his concerns about the damage caused on social media, stating that he is completely willing ‘to collaborate and lend a hand with whatever may be necessary’.

As Manilva waits for the rupture to be fully repaired, it loses its water supply from Acosol making the town entirely dependent on the Hidralia wells and reserves in the municipal reservoirs.

‘Therefore, it is possible that in the coming days, the first three or four days of this week, we will notice a decrease in flow, a decrease in pressure, and we must try to use as little water as possible,’ said Ruiz.

He went on to declare that using less water will cause the least possible disruption to citizens.

Manilva Town Council echoed his point as it called for residents to be extremely responsible with their water consumption in the coming days in order to avoid general supply problems.

