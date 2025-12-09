‘Whitewash’ scammer tries to con Costa Blanca man out of €400k with ‘magic chemical’ that changes banknotes

POLICE in Alicante have arrested a 58-year-old Nigerian man for trying to scam a victim out of €400,000 by claiming he had a ‘magic chemical’ that increased the value of banknotes.

The con started when the detainee contacted the owner of some commercial buildings in Alicante- stating that he was interested in buying one of them for over €1 million.

They met at the victim’s home where the scammer claimed to have brought the money over from Switzerland.

READ MORE:

‘MAGIC’ CHEMICALS AMONG SEIZED ITEMS

The fraudster opened up a briefcase containing bundles of black-coloured paper, talcum powder, and fake banknotes wrapped in plastic.

He claimed to possess a ‘family secret’ which was a special chemical that could transform the black paper into genuine banknotes.

He set up a ‘demonstration’ where he had previously wrapped two €50 notes in tin foil along with the other black notes to hoodwink the property seller.

As if by magic, he applied the liquid that amazingly turned the two ‘black’ notes into real currency.

The Nigerian then asked the seller for €400,000 in banknotes of different denominations which he promised to boost into €1.1 million thanks to his chemical process.

He even returned a few days later to leave behind more products and tools, ahead of the final transformation.

The victim however became suspicious and went to the Policia Nacional in Alicante to report what he had been shown.

Officers confirmed that he had been marked out to be duped by a sophisticated scam known as a ‘whitewash’.

The police organised a reception party to intercept the fraudster at his next meeting where he was going to take the €400,000.

They spotted him prowling suspiciously around the area to avoid being spotted and was arrested when he entered the victim’s home.

Chemical products, tools and all the material that was going to be used in the con were seized by officers.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.