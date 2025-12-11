11 Dec, 2025
11 Dec, 2025 @ 15:50
Costa del Sol under yellow weather alert this weekend – Campo de Gibraltar on orange

UMBRELLAS will be needed across the province this weekend as heavy rain and strong winds return to the Costa del Sol.

State weather agency Aemet has activated a yellow alert for the region, warning of a wet and blustery start to the weekend.

The warnings for rainfall begin at 12.00pm on Friday, December 12, affecting the Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce Valley.

Meteorologists predict up to 40mm could fall within a 12-hour period.

While the rain is expected to be ‘persistent’, the coast is also facing a battering from rough seas.

A separate yellow warning for coastal phenomena comes into force at 7.00pm on Friday and covers the entire Malaga coastline, extending east to the Axarquia.

Forecasters are predicting easterly and northeasterly winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60km/h (Force 7), whipping up waves of up to three metres in height.

Both alerts remain in place until Saturday, December 13.

The rain warning is set to expire at 6.00am on Saturday, while the wind and high waves are expected to last until midnight.

Expats planning to travel west towards Gibraltar or Cadiz should take extra care, as Aemet has issued a more severe orange alert for the Strait, citing heavy rainfall.

Orange alert in Spanish holiday islands as '10 metre waves' predicted one week after four tourists were swept away at rock pool

