NARCOS are operating from Costa del Sol tourist towns with police confiscating ten tonnes of petrol in La Duquesa and Estepona.

The Guardia Civil confiscated the goods which were intended to supply high speed boats with fuel as they journeyed from the coast.

Unfolding in Casares, Estepona and Manilva, the operation had the objective of curbing the activity that is essential for keeping drug-smuggling boats in operation in high seas, known as ‘petaqueo’.

READ MORE: Warning for expats in Spain: How disinheriting a family member by gifting a property could backfire, writes MARK MEDLEY

The operations resulted in the seizure of 400 fuel cans and the impounding of six inflatable boats which are used by criminal groups to transport petrol from the shore to more powerful speedboats.

In a two sided strategy, the police managed to confiscate the aforementioned goods and deliver a new blow to criminals running these supply networks.

On three separate occasions the Centro Operativo de Servicios (COS) of the Comandancia detected suspected drug boats approaching the coast.

These small, discrete vehicles had the goal of bringing out fuel to replenish the larger boats on the water.

However, rapid activation of the Servicio Maritimo Provincial interrupted these man0euvres with criminals fleeing upon being discovered.

READ MORE: Mystery shooter manhunt: 41-year-takes bullet to the face in Costa del Sol holiday hotspot – but refuses to talk to police

Upon their escape they abandoned the boats leaving the fuel inside them.

At the same time, agents of the CompaNia de Marbella, alongside Patrulla Fiscal y Fronteras (PAFIF) of Estepona and Torremolinos, acted preventatively in other interventions.

Officers successfully intercepted fuel as it was being prepared for transportation at key points in Puerto de la Duquesa and on the Estepona coast.

In addition to nautical equipment and fuel, the operation has allowed for the recuperation of three vehicles that had been listed as stolen.

These cars were used by support networks on land to move the petrol canisters towards loading points, closing the circle on logistics employed by organised crime in the area.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.