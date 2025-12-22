ACROSS Marbella hundreds will be ringing in the new year at the most luxurious galas, dinners and parties – here are the hotels they’ll be heading to and what they’ll be offering.

Marbella Club Hotel

Having paid 1,270 for a seat at the table, guests at Marbella Club Hotel will start celebrating at 8-m with cocktails and canapes.

Then they will enjoy caviar, glazed lobster, beef tenderloin with vegetables and truffle sauce before eating a chocolate dessert with mango and passion fruit.

All of these delicacies will be served with wines and champagnes and consumed to the backing track of live music.

Following dinner, which begins at 8pm, guests will party the night away to the tunes of a DJ and eat lucky grapes as the clock strikes midnight.

Puento Romano Hotel

At Puento Romano Hotel visitors will celebrate the New Year with a gala and after party for a price of 500 per person.

Each of the establishment’s restaurants are set to offer their own menu – some include crayfish carpaccio with caviar and lobster cream with prawn tartare while others feature Galician beef sirloin with truffle mille-feuille.

The hotel’s parties will include a DJ and live music and also feature other forms of entertainment, culminating with the traditional twelve grapes.

Kimpton Los Monteros Hotel

Coming with a lower price tag of 395 is Kimpton Los Monteros Hotel where guests will enjoy a supreme sea bass served with baby eels from Aguinaga prepared in Bilbao style.

At this luxury hotel food comes first with starters including cauliflower cream with caviar, oyster with yuzu gel and lobster croquettes.

Dessert will be a Guanaja chocolate cylinder with passion fruit ice cream and vanilla sauce.

El Fuerte Marbella

With wine pairings and a selection of starters, at El Fuerte Marbella guests will ring in the New Year at a gala dinner priced at 400.

Main courses here include teardrop peas and caviar on a seafood royal with lobster, truffle lasagna and sole a l’americaine with scarlet prawns, or Wagyu sirloin with chestnuts, celeriac and truffle.

Champagne or Muscat will then be drunk alongside a peach melba and chocolate dessert.

Grand Resort Marbella

Basing their event off the Mediterranean cuisine is Grand Resort Marbella where live music will be played until 1.00am and tickets cost 290.

AT 7.30pm guests will begin to arrive and be handed appetizers such as mini beef rolls and spheres of truffled Brik cheese with cane honey.

After eating these small dishes lobster bisque, artichoke cream or grilled wild sea bass will be consumed.

A cava and lime sorbet will cleanse palates before a Retinta beef tenderloin with mushroom, foie gras relish and a truffled potato mille-feuille is enjoyed by all.

For dessert the hotel will serve up a violet cake with cocoa beans and almond praline ice cream.

For those who are still after more, pastries, cava jelly and truffles will be available as the New Year is ushered in with the traditional twelve grapes at midnight.

