27 Dec, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
27 Dec, 2025 @ 09:50
··
1 min read

Spanish police renew appeal in search for missing British doctor on the Costa del Sol

by
Rauridh Tanner

SPANISH authorities have launched a renewed appeal for help in the search for a British doctor who went missing on the Costa del Sol two months ago.

Ruaridh (pronounced Rory) Tanner, in his 30s and originally from Harrow, London, was last seen on October 7 in Nerja, east of Malaga.

Missing persons organisations have issued differing details. SOS Desaparecidos lists Tanner as 37 years old and approximately 1.85 metres tall, while Erican Rescate describes him as 33 and around 1.80 metres.

Erican Rescate has also reported his disappearance date as October 25.

Tanner has brown hair and two distinctive tattoos: a caduceus staff on the back of his left arm and a dog on his left calf.

He is believed to have disappeared along with his car, a silver Volkswagen Polo with registration number LN64 XDT.

Tanner’s brother Rufus, who has shared multiple appeals on social media, believes his brother may have travelled to Valencia and could be living in his car.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: “As his family, we want to know that he is safe, tell him that we love him, and ask him to contact us. Thank you so much for your help.”

Authorities have now widened the search beyond Spain and issued international alerts, warning that Tanner may have travelled back to the UK.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the emergency number 112, the Guardia Civil on 061, the National Police on 091, SOS Desaparecidos on +34 868 286 726, or Erican Rescate ONG on +34 607 118 375.

READ MORE:

Click here to read more Malaga News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

I am a Madrid-based Olive Press trainee and a journalism student with NCTJ-accredited News Associates. With bylines in the Sunday Times, I love writing about science, the environment, crime, and culture. Contact me with any leads at alessio@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Mbappe
Previous Story

FROM THE ARCHIVES: What pranks did they pull on December 28 in 2023 – Spain’s version of April Fool’s Day

Mbappe
Previous Story

FROM THE ARCHIVES: What pranks did they pull on December 28 in 2023 – Spain’s version of April Fool’s Day

Latest from Costa del Sol

Related Articles

Go toTop