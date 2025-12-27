Spanish police renew appeal in search for missing British doctor on the Costa del Sol

SPANISH authorities have launched a renewed appeal for help in the search for a British doctor who went missing on the Costa del Sol two months ago.

Ruaridh (pronounced Rory) Tanner, in his 30s and originally from Harrow, London, was last seen on October 7 in Nerja, east of Malaga.

Missing persons organisations have issued differing details. SOS Desaparecidos lists Tanner as 37 years old and approximately 1.85 metres tall, while Erican Rescate describes him as 33 and around 1.80 metres.

Erican Rescate has also reported his disappearance date as October 25.

Tanner has brown hair and two distinctive tattoos: a caduceus staff on the back of his left arm and a dog on his left calf.

He is believed to have disappeared along with his car, a silver Volkswagen Polo with registration number LN64 XDT.

Tanner’s brother Rufus, who has shared multiple appeals on social media, believes his brother may have travelled to Valencia and could be living in his car.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: “As his family, we want to know that he is safe, tell him that we love him, and ask him to contact us. Thank you so much for your help.”

Authorities have now widened the search beyond Spain and issued international alerts, warning that Tanner may have travelled back to the UK.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the emergency number 112, the Guardia Civil on 061, the National Police on 091, SOS Desaparecidos on +34 868 286 726, or Erican Rescate ONG on +34 607 118 375.

READ MORE:

Click here to read more Malaga News from The Olive Press.