Woman in her 60s found dead on popular Malaga beach

THE body of a woman was discovered on a popular Malaga beach early on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene after fishermen spotted the body lying on Playa de la Caleta, opposite Paseo Maritimo Pablo Ruiz Picasso 71, at around 9am.

The woman, believed to be in her 60s, was found with her head partially submerged in the water near the shoreline, while the rest of her body lay on the sand.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police in Malaga have launched an investigation to establish the cause of death.

READ MORE:

Click here to read more Malaga News from The Olive Press.