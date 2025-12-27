27 Dec, 2025
27 Dec, 2025 @ 12:24
·
1 min read

Woman in her 60s found dead on popular Malaga beach

by
Playa de la Caleta in Malaga. Source Google Maps

THE body of a woman was discovered on a popular Malaga beach early on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene after fishermen spotted the body lying on Playa de la Caleta, opposite Paseo Maritimo Pablo Ruiz Picasso 71, at around 9am.

The woman, believed to be in her 60s, was found with her head partially submerged in the water near the shoreline, while the rest of her body lay on the sand.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police in Malaga have launched an investigation to establish the cause of death.

I am a Madrid-based Olive Press trainee and a journalism student with NCTJ-accredited News Associates. With bylines in the Sunday Times, I love writing about science, the environment, crime, and culture. Contact me with any leads at alessio@theolivepress.es

