NEARLY half a kilometre of the Costa del Sol coastal path is set to be laid down in Benalmadena.

The new 435 metre path will be added by the Senda Litoral in Carvajal and provide a comfortable, accessible route on the beach front.

Running from the ‘Kalifato’ beach bar to the ramp which connects the beach with Sol avenue, the implementation involves a 318,961.77 investment from the Diputacion de Malaga.

This payment will be made through direct subsidies to the Benalmadena town hall, who will be in charge of starting the work contracts.

Having been drafted by Turismo y Planificacion Costa del Sol, the project’s plans envisage the improvement and repair of the existing dirt road so that it becomes a key route for citizens’ walks and emergency and beach cleaning vehicles.

The footpath will be over 1,510 square metres long with an additional 292 square metre stepped ramp that connects the beach to the avenue.

As well as these new additions, the project will see 364 square metres of breakwater and 326 metres of wooden fencing be repaired.

Both of these repairs are vital for the safety and integration of the route into the natural environment.

Since 2016 the Diputacion has financed 44 actions in 11 municipalities with an accumulated investment of 15.1 million euros and now the Senda Litoral is 90% complete along the Malaga coastline, according to Francisco Salado, the president of the provincial institutions.

