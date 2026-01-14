PRESSURE is mounting on Marbella authorities to strip Julio Iglesias of his local honours following accusations of sexual assault and human trafficking.

The famous thoroughfare Avenida Julio Iglesias is a prime location in the luxury Puerto Banus marina, and has borne the crooner’s name since 2002.

Iglesias, a long-time regular on the Costa del Sol who owns a mansion in nearby Ojen, was also honoured with a star on the Puerto Banus Boulevard of Fame in 1997.

READ MORE: Spain’s singing legend Julio Iglesias in shocking sex abuse allegations involving domestic staff

Spanish singer Julio Iglesias is facing allegations of sexual assault and trafficking in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas

However, following reports from elDiario.es that two former employees have filed complaints alleging abuse at his homes in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas, local politicians argue the tributes are no longer tenable.

The opposition party Izquierda Unida (IU) has demanded the ‘urgent’ removal of the singer’s name from one of the most famous streets in Puerto Banus.

Victoria Morales, the IU spokesperson in Marbella, challenged the ruling Partido Popular (PP) administration to act immediately.

“The removal of Avenida Julio Iglesias in Puerto Banus should be urgent,” she said, issuing a direct challenge to the local leadership: “Is the mayor (Angeles Muñoz) committed to the fight against sexist violence?”

READ MORE: Spain’s Julio Iglesias turns 81: from football dreams to global stardom and a surprising family twist

Calls are growing to rename Avenida Julio Iglesias in Marbella’s Puerto Banus in light of the allegations

The demand is being backed by Toni Morillas, the provincial coordinator for the left-wing coalition.

The street sign itself carries the baggage of Marbella’s corrupt past.

It was inaugurated on August 16, 2002, by the late, disgraced mayor Julian Muñoz (no relation to current mayor) during the controversial GIL party era.

At the time, former mayor Muñoz claimed the town wanted to show its ‘affection’ for the Latin superstar.

Click here to read more Marbella News from The Olive Press.