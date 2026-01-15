Spain ‘doesn’t rule out’ sending troops to Greenland after Denmark admits ‘Trump wants to conquer it’

SPAIN’S Defence Minister has not ruled out sending troops to Greenland to study ways to help security in the wake of threats by US President Donald Trump to annex the territory.

Speaking on Thursday, Margarita Robles said that ‘strengthening surveillance in Greenland would be an option’.

She also appealed for prudence and ‘not to precipitate events’.

Her comments came after France, Sweden, Germany and Norway announced the sending of troops to the Danish territory.

The four countries confirmed the move to look at boosting security after the failure of Wednesday’s talks between Trump and the Danish and Greenlandic authorities.

Trump reiterated his intention to annex the island to boost ‘security’ against China and Russia.

Margarita Robles stated that any Spanish role would be to ‘reinforce surveillance’ in Greenland and that a decision would be taken very soon.

“We are going to see throughout today and tomorrow morning at meetings where we will see how everything progresses,” she told reporters.

“Based on that, we will make a decision.”

Asked if a possible US invasion would mean the end of NATO, Robles commented: “I don’t think so. I sincerely believe that it is unacceptable and very serious but I don’t think we are in that position”.

Robles has been critical about the tardiness of the European Union’s approach to the American threats.

Speaking on Wednesday, Robles commented: “The European Union has to react. We are living through very complicated times.”

“So far, the EU has remained silent in the face of a possible invasion of Greenland, which is in no way acceptable,” she added.

“I find it hardly credible and acceptable that a NATO country can carry out an act contrary to the territorial integrity of another member country.”

European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, responded to a question as to whether the EU would get involved if there is a US invasion of Greenland.

“It is important for the Greenlanders to know, and they know it by deeds, not just by words, that we respect their wishes and their interests and that they can count on us.”

She made no comment on the possible enforcement of a mutual defence clause in the EU Treaty, stating that the question did not apply at the moment.

