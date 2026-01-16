16 Jan, 2026
16 Jan, 2026 @ 17:15
Crackdown on vaping AND energy drinks for under 18s in radical new rules in northern Spain

Vaping overtakes tobacco smoking for teenagers in Spain's Costa Blanca and Valencia areas
Image by Ethan Parsa from Pixabay

A STRICT new law banning vapes and energy drinks for teens will come into force in Galicia in March. 

Youngsters caught vaping or consuming energy drinks will face immediate fines starting at €200 and reaching up to €3,000. 

Meanwhile anyone selling them to a minor could face an even stiffer €15,000 fine.

For the most serious offences, such as failing to comply with orders, fines could even reach €600,000. 

The new legislation equates energy drinks with alcohol and vaping with tobacco. 

The law also expands smoke-free zones, requiring tobacco and vape use to be kept away from the entrances of public buildings, as well as schools and healthcare facilities.

The measure follows an alarming report showing that 41% of Galician 14 to 18 year olds have tried vaping, a figure that far exceeds the 29% who have tried cigarettes. 

Vaping poses a variety of health risks, especially for teens. 

It exposes lungs to harmful chemicals causing a range of lung problems, including chronic bronchitis and worsened asthma and is often viewed as a gateway to smoking. 

Energy drinks, meanwhile, are linked to mental health and cardiovascular problems. 

Galicia’s health minister Antonio Gómez praised the move as ‘bold and evidence-based’.

