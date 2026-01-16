THANKS to their participation in clinical trials, cancer patients at Quironsalud Malaga and Quironsalud Marbella have access to extremely innovative treatments.

The three essential pillars for approaching cancer remain the same; surgery, radiotherapy and systemic treatments lead to survival rates of close to 75%.

However, the evolution of modern oncology has now led each treatment to be adapted to the clinical and molecular profile of every patient.

With this in mind, Dr Jorge Alfonso Contreras, the head of the oncology service at the Quironsalud Malaga and Quironsalud Marbella hospitals, is highlighting that personalising cancer treatments is based on “less is more”.

“Less surgery, almost completely abandoning organ removal in favour of conservative, laparoscopic and/or robotic surgical techniques, supplemented, when necessary, with radiotherapy sessions that have been shown to deliver the best oncological results but with a higher quality of life”, according to Contreras.

Read on to see how these hospitals are merging conservative and innovative treatments to ensure the best possible outcomes for patients.

Conservative and robotic surgery: less aggression

Dr Contreras confirms that these methods are used on patients attending the hospital saying that “conservative surgery is used on a high percentage of breast cancer patients and frequently goes alongside a short complementary cycle of radiotherapy (a few sessions, ranging from 5 to 15) and without secondary effects”.

For prostate cancer, advances in robotic surgery are noteworthy, reducing complications such as incontinence or impotence that can follow traditional techniques.

Precise medicine: more effective and less toxic treatments

Dr Cristina Quero, a specialist in the oncology service at the Quironsalud Marbella hospital, highlights that using precise biomarkers have become a central piece in current clinical practice.

“In modern oncology, genetic tests and biomarkers are essential for selecting the most precise treatment”, she points out.

This strategy, known as personalised or precise medicine, allows specific characteristics of each tumor to guide both diagnosis and prognosis and the choice of targeted therapies or immunotherapy.

Ultra-targeted radiotherapy: treatment in only five days

The technology available in the Quironsalud Marbella hospital allows extremely short radiotherapy courses for some tumors.

“Treatments in just five days with radiotherapy are established for breast and prostate cancer tumors in non-advanced states, and always with the assurance and guarantee that it does not compromise clinical results or produce greater side effects or complications than conventional treatment”, Dr Quero explains.

Direct impact on survival

The improvement in diagnostic precision and treatment has already shown positive outcomes in those treated in the Unidad Integral de Oncologia in Quironsalud which are causing higher survival rates and an improved quality of life.

Investigation and clinical tests: Access to innovative therapies

The Quironsalud centre participates in many cutting-edge lines of investigation that provide patients the opportunity to participate in clinic trials that involve innovative therapies.

For more information, please visit https://www.quironsalud.com/marbella or call

+34 952 774 200

Click here to read more Andalucia News from The Olive Press.