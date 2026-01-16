RESIDENTS and visitors have been urged to avoid rural areas of Alhaurin de la Torre on Saturday, January 17, as an authorised wild boar hunt takes place in the mountains above the town.

The cull has been approved by the Andalucian regional government and will be organised by the La Torre hunting society, which says the move is necessary to tackle an overpopulation of wild boars and stop the animals entering urban areas.

There will be 75 authorised hunting posts (fixed shooting positions) and nine packs of dogs, with hunters stationed between 8am and 4pm.

Organisers estimate around 30 wild boars could be shot.

Authorities have warned of the use of firearms and called for ‘extreme caution’.

Information signs have been installed around the affected zone, and mountain trails will be closed to prevent people entering the area.

Environment officials, forest rangers, Policia Local, civil protection teams and the Guardia Civil will all be deployed during the operation.

The hunt has been declared an ‘emergency’ measure due to the environmental, agricultural and health risks linked to the growing wild boar population.

The authorised zone includes the MA-10769 area known as La Mezquita-Arroyo Blanquillo, also referred to as Sierra Llana.

Residents and visitors have been told to avoid Arroyo Blanquillo, the Blanquillo, Zambrana and El Pinar streams, and the Jabalcuza area.

The town hall has also warned people to stay away from ‘any other lane, path or access likely to be used by hikers, cyclists or nature enthusiasts’.

All sports and recreational activities are banned in the area for the duration of the hunt.

The warning is particularly relevant because the mountain zone is popular with walkers and sports clubs.

It also overlaps with the route used by the La Conquista del Paraiso mountain trail race, which was held just last weekend.

For the past year, residents in Alhaurin de la Torre have complained that groups of wild boars have been roaming near homes, entering gardens, overturning rubbish and even causing traffic problems.

Officials say the problem is not limited to Alhaurin, with similar issues reported in Mijas, Malaga city, Cartama, Benalmadena and Alhaurin el Grande.

While alternative measures such as relocating live animals are being explored, authorities admit no suitable relocation area has yet been found.

In recent years, experts estimate the wild boar population has increased seven-fold, reaching more than 20,000 animals.

