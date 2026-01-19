TRAVEL: All high-speed trains cancelled between Madrid and Andalucia after deadly Cordoba crash

Spain’s national rail network operator confirmed all high-speed services between Madrid and Cordoba, Sevilla, Malaga and Huelva were suspended on Monday, 19th January until further notice.

LATEST: At least 39 dead and over 150 injured after two high-speed trains derail in horror crash in southern Spain

Adif confirmed that the services would be cancelled throughout Monday, following the collision of two trains at Adamuz station near Cordoba which has left at least 39 dead and dozens injured.

?? La circulación ferroviaria de alta velocidad entre Madrid y Córdoba, Sevilla, Málaga y Huelva estará suspendida, al menos, durante todo el lunes 19 de enero. — INFOAdif (@InfoAdif) January 18, 2026

Renfe which runs AVE trains between Madrid and destinations in Andalucia as well as the ALVIA service which was involved in the collision on Sunday evening is offering free changes and free cancellations on all trains suspended in the aftermath of the accident.

The crash happened at 7.45pm on Sunday evening when the final three carriages of an Iryo train travelling from Malaga to Madrid derailed and crossed onto the oncoming track where it collided with an Alvia train heading to Huelva from the capital.

?? Habilitados cambios y anulaciones gratuitos para todos los trenes afectados por la suspensión del tráfico entre Madrid y Andalucía. — Renfe (@Renfe) January 18, 2026

In an interview with Cadena Sur on Monday morning, the president of Renfe, Álvaro Fernández Heredia, suggested the routes could be closed for several days.

Iryo, the Italian run low cost train operator set up a helpline for those affected by the crash.

ACTUALIZACIÓN:

Teléfono de atención a afectados: 900 001 402

Ponemos a vuestra disposición el siguiente número para consultar información y recibir asistencia relacionada con el incidente.

Seguiremos actualizando la información por nuestros canales oficiales. pic.twitter.com/jWha6nHwqq — iryo.eu (@iryo_eu) January 18, 2026

Ouigo, which also operates high-speed trains on the same route, said all its travellers could make free changes or cancellations using their website or APP.

Todos los viajeros afectados por la suspensión de la circulación entre Madrid y Andalucía pueden solicitar el cambio o reembolso gratuitos en nuestra web o APP. — OUIGO España (@OUIGO_Es) January 18, 2026

An investigation has been launched to discover the causes of the crash, the deadliest in Spain since a derailment outside Santiago de Compostela in July 2013.

Spain’s Transport Minister, Oscar Puente described the accident as “extremely strange”. Initial reports suggest the derailed train, which was less than four years old, underwent a full service last week and that the stretch of tracks where the accident took place were overhauled last year.

He said: “It’s strange, very strange, it is very difficult to explain right now”.

READ ALSO:

Click here to read more Andalucia News from The Olive Press.