BREAKING: Driver dead and at least 20 passengers injured after train derails near Barcelona

AT least one person has been killed after a train derailed near Barcelona on Tuesday evening.

According to local reports, a train running on the R4 line of Barcelona’s Rodalies commuter network came off the tracks between Gelida and Sant Sadurni after crashing into a wall.

The retaining wall is believed to have collapsed onto the railway line after heavy rainfall, with the area covered by an active weather warning for persistent downpours from Storm Harry.

#Últimahora ? Doble accidente de @Rodalies en #Cataluña.



?? Un tren colisiona con un muro de contención que se había derrumbado cerca de #Martorell, en #Barcelona. Al menos 20 heridos.



?? Otro tren ha perdido un eje entre Blanes y Maçanet, en #Girona.



? Primeras imágenes pic.twitter.com/ZNvOMk3439 — eSPAINews (@eSPAINews_) January 20, 2026

Catalan police say the driver of the train was killed in the accident, which took place at around 9pm local time.

According to emergency services, at least 20 other people are injured, including several seriously.

Eleven ambulances and over 30 firefighter crews have been sent to the scene of the accident in Gelida, Catalunya – located around 35km west of Barcelona.

Así ha quedado el tren de la línea R4 de Rodalies tras chocar de manera frontal contra un muro de contención que había caído sobre la vía.



Las primeras hipótesis apuntan a que la infraestructura colapsó por las lluvias de los últimos días. pic.twitter.com/luQJWXZN3m — Vloonk (@vloonk) January 20, 2026

Rail traffic on the R4 line has been suspended while authorities work to clear debris and investigate the incident.

The crash comes just two days after two high-speed trains derailed in Adamuz, Cordoba, in one of Spain’s worst-ever rail accidents.

At least 42 people are known to have died after carriages on a Madrid-bound Iryo service carrying over 300 passengers crossed onto an adjacent line and collided with an incoming train destined for Huelva.

