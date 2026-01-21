BREAKING: Body of a man is found on busy street in Marbella

A MAN has been found dead in Marbella this morning, according to local reports.

Several patrols from the Policia Nacional and Policia Local rushed to the scene on the busy Avenida Ricardo Soriano after reports that a body was lying in the street.

The square housing Marco Aldany and Bankinter, was quickly cordoned off while officers began their investigation.

While the cause of death is yet to be confirmed, witnesses told local news outlet Marbella24 that officers were seen climbing onto a balcony of an apartment building directly above where the body was found.

A hearse arrived at the scene shortly after 9am to remove the corpse.

