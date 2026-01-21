OnlyFans model and wife of John George murder suspect faces manslaughter charge after Brit, 54 dies in Costa Blanca car crash

MADISON Smyth, the wife of the alleged killer of John George, is being investigated for manslaughter after rear-ending a car in the Alicante area which resulted in the death of a 54-year-old British man.

OnlyFans model Smyth, 21, was involved in the incident in El Campello on Friday.

The Guardia Civil said the accident happened at around 7pm on northbound carriageway of the A-70 highway, past the Sant Joan tunnel.

Madison Smyth was driving a BMW car with her husband, Jonny Smyth, travelling with her.

He was released on €100,000 bail in December after spending eight months in custody awaiting a murder trial.

He is accused of shooting dead Belfast man, John George, in December 2024, with his body found dumped in a ditch the following month.

For reasons still to be established, the car driven by Madison Smyth went into the back of a Nissan Qashqai carrying four people- two men and two women between the ages of 54 and 59, all of British nationality.

It’s not clear whether they were tourists or residents.

Due to the impact, the Nissan left the road and crashed into a semi-rigid barrier in the middle of the highway.

One of its occupants, a 54-year-old man who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown out of the vehicle.

Emergency services were unable to save his life while the other occupants were unharmed.

The Smyths escaped without injury.

Madison Smyth tested negative for alcohol and drugs and was released by the Guardia Civil after being told that she was under investigation for manslaughter.

It’s Smyth’s third brush with the law in five months with two arrests under her belt.

On September 8, Smyth was arrested by the Guardia Civil after her car was pulled over in the Torrevieja area during a routine early morning check.

Around a kilo of crystal meth was found and she spent 11 days in Fontcalent prison before a €20,000 bail was raised.

Her passport was removed and was ordered to report to court on a regular basis.

Mrs. Smyth was again detained by the Guardia on the Orihuela Costa in the early hours of December 16 on an illegal weapons possession charge.

She was with three men when the Guardia pulled over their vehicle.

Officers discovered two guns with ammunition in the car driven by one of the men.

One of the group fled but Smyth was arrested along with a 35-year-old Irishman and a 28-year-old British national.

Smyth was granted bail the next day by an Orihuela court.

