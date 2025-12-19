OnlyFans model and wife of John George murder suspect is arrested for the second time in three months on Costa Blanca

MADISON Smyth, the wife of the alleged killer of John George, has been arrested for the second time in three months on the Costa Blanca.

OnlyFans model Smyth is married to Johnny Smyth who was released on €100,000 bail from Villena prison last week.

Mrs. Smyth was arrested by the Guardia Civil in the early hours of Tuesday morning on the Orihuela Costa on an illegal weapons possession charge.

READ MORE:

JOHNNY & MADISON SMYTH

She was with three men when the Guardia pulled over their vehicle.

Officers discovered two guns with ammunition in the car driven by one of the men.

One of the group fled but Smyth, 20, was arrested along with a 35-year-old Irishman and a 28-year-old British national.

The trio were brought before an Orihuela judge on Wednesday morning with Smyth being granted bail.

On September 8, Smyth was detained by the Guardia Civil after her car was pulled over in the Punta Prima area of Torrevieja during a routine early morning check.

Around a kilo of crystal meth was found and she spent 11 days in Fontcalent prison near Alicante before a €20,000 bail was raised.

Her passport was removed and was ordered to report to court on a regular basis.

Madison Smyth has faced no charges in connection with the disappearance and murder of John George.

Mr. George’s family have accused her of being involved in trying to cover up the killing.

A 32-year-old Czech national, Michal M, was arrested and bailed in January as an alleged accomplice to Johnny Smyth.

John George’s body was found on January 7 close to a road in Rojales, a few kilometres inland from Torrevieja.

The 37-year-old Belfast father-of-two had been stripped naked and stabbed in the legs to disable him before being shot.

John’s family reported him missing a year ago after going on holiday to Cabo Roig on the Orihuela Costa, where he stayed with Johnny Smyth.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.