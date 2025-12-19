UK and Spain seal historic post-Brexit deal on Gibraltar after years of talks

THE post-Brexit treaty on Gibraltar between Spain and the UK is now complete after years of wrangling, EU authorities have confirmed.

The agreement was approved by Spanish officials and the Gibraltar government on December 12, according to EU sources – marking a breakthrough in the Rock’s relationship with Europe nine years after the Brexit referendum.

Currently under review in both London and Brussels, the treaty will require formal legal approval from both sides before the signing process can begin.

After negotiators first reached a political agreement in June 2025, teams worked round-the-clock to translate the deal into a legally binding text – with the final draft completed last week.

In the 2016 Brexit referendum, Gibraltar voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU – but was nonetheless included in the UK’s exit.

The agreement now promises to clarify Gibraltar’s post-Brexit position, reshaping cross-border life at one of Europe’s most sensitive frontiers.

A key aim of the treaty is to remove the hard barrier at La Linea de la Concepcion, allowing people and goods to move more freely across the border.

The draft agreement has not yet been made available to the public, but officials confirmed it will undergo full parliamentary review in Gibraltar, Spain, and the UK before ratification.

Until the treaty comes into force, Spanish authorities will continue to manage the land crossing.

Once operational, however, passport and entry checks will be jointly handled at Gibraltar’s port and airport by both Spanish and Gibraltar officials.

The legal text is expected to be published soon, and will require approval from both the UK and EU parliaments afterwards.

Gibraltar’s legislature will also formally request Westminster to proceed, triggering a period of parliamentary scrutiny.

The Rock’s government has welcomed the completion of the treaty, noting that it will now undergo technical checks, legal review, and translation into all EU languages.

